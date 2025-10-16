Third Annual Pickleball vs Polio Classic, a doubles tournament, will begin at 9 am, Saturday, October 18 at the Maryville High School FEMA gym. The first 16 teams will have a round robin match and then a tourney from those results.

The team entry fee is $60. There are two divisions: competitive and amateur/fun. A challenge has been issued by the Maryville Rotary Club team to take on any team from any other service club in Maryville.

Rotary began the fight against polio in 1979. Over three billion children have been immunized. There is presently a 99.9 percent reduction in polio cases across the globe. Only the countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan are endemic.

For more information, contact Rotarian Mark Kempf, 660.254.1497 or via email mkempf@bankwithsouthern.com.