The Maryville Rotary Club offers an exciting and unique opportunity to tour one of the largest peony farms in North America located in the heart of Nodaway County.

Hollingsworth Peonies is a world-renowned peony hybridizer and grower. For the second annual Rotary Bloomin’ Peony Tour, the operator has approved opening his farm’s gates on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18 in support of Rotary philanthropic causes.

This event is the organization’s spring fundraiser; it will allow people from all over the country and world to view the flowers at their peak time. From the proceeds generated during the tour, the club will continue its endeavors to assist students with college scholarships as well as helping those members of the Maryville and Nodaway County communities, who are most in need for food or clothing.

This year as an added attraction to tour participants and for the exposure and benefit of area entrepreneurs and vendors, the event will have a variety of offerings for sale. Vendors are offered a 12×12 foot space to display and sell their wares. If more space is required, with advance knowledge the space should be accommodated. There is a low cost of a $25 deposit, which is a guarantee of the agreed-upon-time period between the vendor and the Rotary Club. Once that time is met, the deposit will be returned. Rotary plans to take no percentage of sales or space rent.

“We are so excited to bring back this tour of a gorgeous and enormous working flower farm in our area,” Maryville Rotary Club Vice President Skye Pournazari said. “With the new feature added to an already awesome experience the day promises to be a fun adventure.”

While no flowers will be for sale during the event, each attendee will be provided with a catalog to order peony roots, which are typically delivered and planted in the fall.

The local business Backyard Wine and Vine will be offering refreshing drinks for purchase on site. Picnic areas will be designated. Attendees are encouraged to bring a camera, bring a friend and bring on the flower fun!

Hollingsworth Peonies is a duly registered peony grower and hybridizer in the State of Missouri. They grow and sell a wide assortment of bare root herbaceous peonies, that is bush peonies, such as lactiflora group peony, a Chinese-type peony, hybrid peonies, and itoh hybrids or intersectional hybrids as well as species such as fernleaf peonies and paeonia species selections.

The farm will only be open to the public during this special two-day event.

VIP session will be held from 8 am to 3 pm, on Saturday. Special horticultural experts will be available to discuss peony hybridization, varieties, tips for planting and more. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to VIP ticket holders.

General admission opening is at 3 pm Saturday and continues through 8 pm that evening. Sunday offers general admission from 8 am to 6 pm.

Early bird tickets are on sale now; general admission tickets cost $25 and VIP tickets cost $50. Ticket prices will increase $10 on May 1.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the event, including local transportation/shuttle options, hotel accommodation information and an ever-updated schedule for the event, visit: eventcreate.com/e/bloominpeonytour.