Maryville Rotarians are thrilled to host again this year an exclusive tour of one of the largest peony farms in North America, right here in the heart of Nodaway County.

Along with Hollingsworth Peonies, a world-renowned peony hybridizer and grower, the Maryville Rotary Club will sponsor a farm tour Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18 with ticket sales to support Rotary causes. This rare opportunity marks the second time in recent years the farm has welcomed visitors. and it will be the only time it opens to the public in 2025.

This special event serves as the Maryville Rotary Club’s spring fundraiser which allows the organization to fund post-secondary scholarships for students plus provide vital support to local food and clothing programs assisting the most vulnerable members of the Nodaway County communities. The farm, located northwest of Wilcox, will feature thousands of peonies in full bloom.

“We are absolutely delighted to host this one-of-a-kind event right here in our community,” Maryville Rotary Club Vice President Skye Pournazari said in a statement. “It promises to be a joyful and memorable adventure set on a breathtaking, expansive working flower farm; an experience you truly won’t want to miss!”

While no flowers will be for sale during the event, each attendee will be provided with a catalog to order peonies, which are typically delivered in the fall, when they are best planted for proper growth.

Food and drinks will be available from vendors including Kiss My Grits Kafe, Burlington Jct., Baker and Sons, Backyard Vine and Wine, both of Maryville and R/Farm Distilling Co, Mound City. Picnic areas will be available.

This year, the site is also open to a variety of vendors offering handcrafted goods, homemade foods and an assortment of interesting wares to peruse. If any vendors are interested they can reach out to Pournazari at skyep@maryvilleforum.com.

Hollingsworth Peonies is a duly registered peony grower and hybridizer in the State of Missouri. They grow and sell a wide assortment of bare root herbaceous peonies or bush peonies such as Lactiflora group peonies, that is a Chinese type peony; hybrid peonies, and Itoh hybrids, which are inter sectional hybrids; as well as species such as Fernleaf peonies and Paeonia species selections.

VIP tours will be provided during Saturday’s VIP session from 7 am to 3 pm, with special experts on hand to discuss peony hybridization, varieties, tips for planting and more. Attendees can find out why peonies are only grown in certain climates and latitudes. Breakfast, lunch and two guided tours of fields will be provided to VIP ticket holders.

The keynote speaker is Tres Fromme, principal, 3. of Fromme Design, Sandford, FL. For over 20 years, Fromme has collaborated with public gardens throughout the US such as the Atlanta (GA) Botanical Garden; Bellingrath Gardens and Home, Alabama; Desert Botanical Garden, Arizona and Longwood Garden, Pennsylvania. He is known to focus on exploring and activating the range of possibilities for people of all ages and backgrounds inherent in gardens. He will share his knowledge of multiple plant palettes noting the diverse traditions, contexts and functions of each project.

Other special guests will be Hollingsworth Peonies Founder Don Hollingsworth, Farm Operator Juergen Steininger and Wayne Flanary, MU Extension agronomist.

General admission will open at 3 pm, Saturday and continue through 8 pm, and Sunday will be entirely open to general admission from 8 am to 6 pm.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased the day of the event at the gate. VIP session tickets are $60. General admission tickets cost $35.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the event, including local transportation/shuttle options, hotel accommodation information and an updated schedule for the event, visit: eventcreate.com/e/maryville- rotary-club-bloom.

This event is sponsored with assistance of Hollingsworth Peonies, Maryville Tourism Committee, Maryville Parks and Recreation, Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association, Nodaway News Leader, Maryville Forum, and Kiss My Grits Kafe.

Raffle tickets are also available for a one-in-a-hundred chance to win one of two peony packages including one root of the Rouge Harlequin, Summer Glow and Princes Margaret or one root of Florence Nicholls, Lorelei, Garden Treasure, Red Grace and White Frost. Tickets are $20 each.