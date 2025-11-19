The Rotary Club of Maryville celebrated recently with the dollars raised during the #rd Annual Pickleball vs Polio Tourney. The tourney saw 14 teams show at the Maryville School’s FEMA gym to play October 18 morning. Those Rotarians we attended the celebration were front: Rex Brod, Jeremy Ingraham, Mark Kempf, tourney chair and Skye Pournazari, president, holding the sign; back: Jim Blackford, Mike Baumgartner, Philip Pohren and Brandon Stanley. Present but not in the photo, Sarah Husing and Kay Wilson, Rotarians.