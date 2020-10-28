Steve and Cathay Swan, owners of the property located at 960 South Hester Street, are the October winners of the Maryville Beautification Award Program. The Swans have transformed their property by building a new home and extensive landscaping. This once vacant lot is now such an attractive addition to Maryville.

Every month from April to October, Maryville awards a property owner for the continued beautification or improvements made to their home or business. The nominations are voted on by the city’s code enforcement officers based on a certain set criteria.