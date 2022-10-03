JoAnn Townsend, owner of the property located at 218 South Munn Avenue, who is shown with her granddaughter Kelby Townsend, was honored by Maryville Mayor Tye Parson as the September winner of the Beautification Award Program. Townsend spends a lot of her free time maintaining her beautiful flowers. Every month from April to October, Maryville awards a property owner for the continued beautification or improvements made to their home or business. The nominations are voted on by the city’s code enforcement officers based on a certain set of criteria.

Anyone who would like to nominate a property owner for this award, should contact City Hall at 660.562.8001 or visit maryville.org and follow the link to the Pride of Maryville page to fill out an online nomination form for 2022.