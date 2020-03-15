Maryville R-II is using a common sense but still cautious approach in response to the rapidly evolving Covid-19 situation. On a national, state, and local level, an abundance of caution is being used to “flatten the curve” of the spread of Covid 19. Throughout the country, events that bring large groups of people together are being canceled/suspended, social distancing is being encouraged, and hygiene is being stressed.

MR2 is monitoring recommendations of local, state, and national health organizations and government agencies while utilizing multiple methods to limit opportunity for student and staff exposure. Cleaning and disinfecting measures have already been amped up – in classrooms, common spaces, bathrooms, buses, etc. Next week will bring some changes to cafeteria procedures, as well.

The district is categorizing events as essential (our core business of classes & education) and nonessential (extra and co-curricular activities). Next week, we will continue with the essential. School will be in session and classes held. GO will operate. Clubs and practices that normally occur immediately after school will continue. However, we are temporarily suspending the nonessential. Things taking kids out of the building during the day or bringing others in, will not happen. We are temporarily discouraging visitors. Evening events such as banquets, concerts, and meetings will not happen. We will re-evaluate this protocol next Friday (or sooner if need be).

For additional information on COVID-19, please consult the Centers for Disease Control website, www.cdc.gov and the World Health Organization website, www.who.int. The MO Department of Health and Senior Services also operates a hotline at 877-435-8411.