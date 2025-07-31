Maryville R-II School Interim Superintendent Philip Pohren reported all construction projects within the schools are on track, and “we’re fully prepared for the school year to begin as planned on August 20.”

“While I don’t expect us to reach 100 percent completion, we will be more than ready for students!” said Pohren.

He provided these details:

Eugene Field Elementary/Maryville Early Childhood Center

The district is working with JE Dunn with a punchlist for the new addition. The administration will meet again with them July 28 to address the second floor of Eugene Field.

Work at MECC started right after school let out and is progressing well. Pohren anticipates everything will be ready for students by August 20, the first day of school.

Maryville Middle School

The HVAC project is set to be ready for commissioning on August 1. Once the new units are powered on, it will take about 10 days to clear out humidity and reach comfortable temperatures throughout the building. Pohren noted there will also be four renovated learning labs to be available on schedule.

“Kudos to everyone working hard on these projects, especially in a building without air conditioning during this time of year!” added Pohren.

Maryville High School

While it’s light construction compared to Eugene Field, it’s a fantastic project that is also on schedule, said Pohren. This renovation will create new offices off the cafeteria and provide an impressive upgrade to the main hallway leading into the gym.