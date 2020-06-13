The Maryville Aquatic Center, 502 North Laura Street, plans to open at 1 pm, Monday, June 15.

“It’s been crazy,” Maggie Veer, second year aquatics manager, said about prepping for the late opening.

Several changes have been instigated in pool operations for summer 2020. The pool will open at 50 percent occupancy and will be limited to 150 people, not including staff, for at least the first week or two. Veer is hoping to go to full occupancy as soon as possible. Pool hours are 1 to 7 pm, daily.

There will be no season passes. Regular admission to the pool is $6 per person, per day. However, there are special swim promotions. Mondays after 6 pm, admission is $1. Wednesdays after 5 pm, it’s $2. Fridays after 3 pm, admission is $3.

MAC has discounted punch passes as an economical way to enjoy the aquatic center. A five punch pass is $26; 15 punches are $73; and 30 are $90. Passes may only be purchased at the pool.

There will be increased cleaning in restrooms, ladders and other high-touch areas at least every hour.

Veer said there are fewer lounges, spaced farther apart than normal. The concession stand will only offer prepackaged items.

The pool programs are not starting until July 1. Since there are no teams to compete against this year, MAC will offer swim camp to allow the swimmers to practice and improve their skills.

Private and group swimming lessons will begin Monday, July 6. The groups will be smaller and there will be fewer days.

Veer has the staff of 32 lifeguards, with 16 returning from 2019. The guards were training in two different sessions the week of June 9. Six or seven staff members have been hired to run the front counter and the concession stand.

The pool will be open until Sunday, August 23.

“We hope to be open the whole time, unless there is an outbreak,” Veer said.

“I’m really glad we are able to offer this opportunity for Nodaway County,” Veer said. “A lot of places are not opening this summer. We hope everyone is understanding, if we have to limit entrance during this time.

“We hope everyone comes in with a positive attitude. We’re encouraging social distancing and people to not attend if they’re not feeling well. Our lifeguards have an important job and won’t be able to monitor the six foot rule.”