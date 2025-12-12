The late Dr. Robert Bohlken and his wife, Mary, wanted to recognize community members who gave time and effort to help others. So, the Bohlken Award was established back in 2023. Named “YOU Make a Difference,” the Bohlkens chose a design and engraved the award that is given annually. A special monetary fund allowed awards to be given to nominees chosen by the Optimist members.

The first year, Bayo Joachim, Sam Ferris, Marty Nolte and Heather Stoecklein became the recipients. Joachim and Ferris give countless hours to help judge speeches, while Nolte coaches the middle school students for the Optimist Speech Contest. Stoecklein sponsors the Maryville High School Octagon Club with over 50 members.

Then in 2024, Diane Houston and Virginia Ripple received the award. Houston, who has since died, volunteered to help the Optimists in the football concession stand at Northwest Missouri State games. Ripple is the secretary at the First Christian Church and helps schedule meeting dates for the club.

On November 20, the Optimists honored two more leaders, Nichole McGinness and Amy Moutray Wolf. McGinness, an English teacher at Maryville High School, promotes the essay contest in her classroom. Wolf, the CAPS coordinator at Maryville High School, used her technology skills to help record a speech that won the State Essay Contest and a $2,500 scholarship.

Dr. Bohlken died earlier this year, but the award is still given to honor the dedication that he and Mary gave the Maryville Optimist Club throughout the years.