The City of Maryville and Nodaway County officially received the Missouri Blue Shield designation from the Missouri Department of Public Safety recently.

This prestigious honor recognizes Missouri communities that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to enhancing public safety and supporting law enforcement. The Missouri Blue Shield Program, created by Governor Mike Kehoe in January 2025 through Executive Order 25-03, recognizes local governments that make significant efforts to reduce crime, foster law enforcement collaboration, and build strong community partnerships for public safety.

“Public safety is the foundation of a thriving community and state. It affects everything from families feeling secure to businesses having the confidence to invest and grow,” said Kehoe. “We designed the Missouri Blue Shield Program to recognize communities that go above and beyond in creating a place where people want to live, work, and build their futures. A Missouri Blue Shield designation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of local governments across Missouri who are leading the way in making public safety a priority.”

Maryville Mayor Dannen Merrill said, “Receiving the Missouri Blue Shield designation is a proud moment for Maryville. It reflects our community’s unwavering dedication to public safety and the strong partnerships we’ve built with law enforcement and local organizations. We’re committed to continuing this work to ensure Maryville remains a safe and welcoming place for all.”

“Earning the Missouri Blue Shield designation is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our officers and staff. It reflects the strong partnerships we’ve built with the community and our shared commitment to making Maryville a safer place for everyone. We’re honored by this recognition and motivated to keep advancing our efforts in public safety,” said Maryville Police Chief Mike Stolte.

The Nodaway County Commission stated, “Nodaway County is proud to receive the Blue Shield Designation. As commissioners, we work to support our Sheriff’s Department as they continue to provide law enforcement for the citizens of Nodaway County. This designation reaffirms that our Sheriff’s Department provides the highest level of law enforcement while qualifying the County for grant opportunities provided by the Governor’s Office through this program.”

“I’m happy to have the county receive the Blue Shield Designation” said Austin Hann, sheriff of Nodaway County. “To me, it reinforces the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to protecting its citizens and providing the highest level of law enforcement possible to those who live and work in Nodaway County. This wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Nodaway County Commission and their resolution is a public statement saying, they too, are committed to reducing the level of crime and increasing public safety. I appreciate the relationship we have to work together with the same goal in mind, invest in public safety to make a safer environment people are proud to call home.”

Communities and counties are eligible for a Missouri Blue Shield designation based on their dedication to reducing crime, making substantial investments in public safety, and developing strong collaboration with law enforcement agencies and community stakeholders. Each participating community’s commitment will be reviewed annually to ensure continued alignment with the program’s goals.

Those that earn a Missouri Blue Shield designation will receive grant funding for law enforcement training and equipment as part of Kehoe’s recommended budget for the fiscal year 2026. Communities will also be featured on Kehoe’s social media pages as well as the DPS website to highlight their participation in the program.