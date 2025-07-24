At the July 14 Maryville City Council meeting, a contract with MegaKC, Kansas City, was approved for construction of the Downtown Pedestrian Alleyway Project.

The project will convert the east-west vehicular oriented alley between fourth and fifth streets and Main and Buchanan Streets into a pedestrian oriented public space. Maryville was awarded $767,827 from a Missouri ARPA Community Revitalization Grant Program to be used for the project. The total cost will be $1,412,284 with the city utilizing Certificates of Participating (COPs) financing. Construction is set to begin in fall of 2025, and be completed in spring of 2026.

The city also authorized a contract with MegaKC for the Downtown North-South Alley Improvement Project. This will consist of removing existing asphalt and gravel and stormwater drainage improvements. The total cost is $197,728.

The council approved a contract with Nodaway County for the collection of taxes in entirety for the city.

A change order number one with White Cloud Engineering and Construction, Maryville, was accepted for storm drainage replacement and improvements on Icon Road. Representatives from Bellney Farms have expressed concern regarding stormwater runoff patterns. The city and Bellney Farms reached a joint agreement on May 27, authorizing the installation of approximately 340-feet of 18-inch HDPE pipe and an additional drainage inlet on the west side of Icon Road. The change order includes deeper trenching, construction of a concrete junction box, installation of a trash grate, additional fill and grading and fence restoration. The cost is an additional $28,920.

Also authorized was a contract with AVI-SPL, Tampa, FL, for installation and upgrade of audio/visual equipment at the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Event Center for $56,937.30 total cost.

A design-build contract with White Cloud Engineering and Construction, Maryville, was accepted for the Highway V Ditch Stabilization Project. The city has long recognized the need to stabilize and reconstruct the drainage channel near the intersection of Highway V and Munn Street due to persistent erosion and public infrastructure concerns. Due to the complexity of the site, regulatory approvals and potential utility conflicts, staff believes that final material selection should not be made until the design is further developed. The contract is approved in an amount not to exceed $175,000.

A contract with Evergy, Maryville, was authorized to perform electrical relocation services relating to South Main Improvement Project Phase II. During construction, a previously unidentified conflict was found involving an existing Evergy electrical junction cabinet. Evergy confirmed that this cabinet is located within a private easement, and not eligible for relocation at their expense. The total cost for the city will be $30,462.02.

Council members and City Manager Ryan Heiland gave well wishes to Tye Parsons following his resignation from the council.