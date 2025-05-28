Mosaic Maternity – Maryville’s Caitlin Korthanke, RN, IBCLC, was honored with The DAISY® Award for extraordinary nurses May 7. The award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

Korthanke was recognized by a patient for providing compassionate and empathetic care to a first-time mom. Her nomination reads:

‘’Caitlin was one of our delivery nurses, and she cared for us throughout most of our stay. All of the staff members were great, but Caitlin went above and beyond. She was highly skilled, compassionate, and empathetic. As a first-time mother, I wasn’t sure what to expect, especially after needing to be induced three weeks early due to elevated blood pressure. Caitlin remained positive and encouraging throughout the entire process.

“After our baby was born, he was rushed out of the room, and the whole situation was very scary. Caitlin’s communication and reassurance meant the world to us. Our baby had to be on the BiPAP for the first couple of nights, and then we began dealing with blood sugar issues and jaundice. It felt like one challenge after another, and it was overwhelming. Through it all, Caitlin was incredibly supportive and kept us informed with constant updates.

“When we were finally able to take him home, it only lasted a day before his bilirubin levels spiked to 22.3, and he had to be readmitted. Even though Caitlin wasn’t our nurse during that stay, she made the effort to stop in and check on us, which meant so much.

“One of the things I appreciate most is that Caitlin offered to take photos during the delivery – something I hadn’t even thought about. I’m so thankful to have those pictures. I cherish them every day, and they will help keep one of our most special memories alive for a lifetime.”

The DAISY Award is part of the national DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. The nonprofit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Calif., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and fellow caregivers. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at Mosaic to receive The DAISY Award. Each honoree receives a certificate commending them as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” Honorees also receive The DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

DAISY nominations can be found throughout the organization on most floors, near elevators and at various clinics. Forms can also be found at nurse stations, in waiting areas and admission packets. To place a nomination online, complete the form on the Mosaic website at myMLC.com/daisy.