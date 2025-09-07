Take power over your health with a free prostate cancer blood screening at a variety of community events.

This quick blood test screens for prostate cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in men. Nearly 100 percent of prostate cancer deaths can be prevented with a timely screening. Men, 50 or older, should consider getting screened.

Upcoming events: 11 am to 1 pm, Tuesday, September 9 at Four River MFA, Ravenwood; 9 am to 5 pm, Monday, September 29 at Consumer Oil, Maryville and 6 to 9 pm, Friday, October 3 during the Nodaway Valley vs Platte Valley football game at the Nodaway – Holt football field, Graham.

No appointment is necessary.