Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville has been recognized as one of only nine hospitals in Missouri to receive a 5-star rating for cleanliness from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), as highlighted in a recent report by Becker’s Hospital Review.

This distinction is based on patient feedback collected through the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey; a national, standardized tool that measures patients’ experiences during recent inpatient hospital stays. The survey data, gathered between October 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024, was most recently updated on August 6, 2025.

The 5-star rating for cleanliness reflects Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s commitment to maintaining a safe, sanitary and healing environment for every patient. It places the hospital among an elite group of facilities across Missouri and the nation that prioritize excellence in patient care and experience.

“We are proud to be recognized for our dedication to cleanliness, which plays a vital role in patient safety and satisfaction,” said Daniel Phipps, manager of environmental services at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and attention to detail shown by our entire team.”

A total of 386 hospitals were recognized with 5-star cleanliness ratings. The state with the most 5-star related hospitals for cleanliness was Texas with 32 hospitals, followed by Wisconsin with 28 and Pennsylvania with 26.