The Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Auxiliary has funded the purchase of a KyphoLift spinal device and a maternity sofa bed, exceeding their typical annual gift of $10,000.

Departments present their needs to the auxiliary board, which votes on how to allocate the funds each year.

The KyphoLift provides a stable lifting mechanism and secure padded platform that raises kyphotic patients, those with an excessive forward bend of the upper back, into the proper orientation for imaging. This is especially important during MRI and CT scans involving the head and neck, where head holders cannot be adjusted. Without the KyphoLift, patients often struggle to lie flat, resulting in discomfort and poor imaging quality.

“By gently raising the hips, the KyphoLift lowers the shoulders, allowing patients to lie more comfortably and remain still during scans,” says Jeff Akers, associate director of radiology in Maryville. “This leads to clearer images and a better overall experience.”

Previously, staff had to manually lift the patients hips and use pads and pillows, which was uncomfortable for patients and posed a risk of injury to both patients and staff. The KyphoLift simplifies this process, essentially functioning like an airbag sandwiched between two backboards, making imaging safer and more effective.

In addition to its annual gift, the Auxiliary supports Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville through:

• Operating the volunteer-run gift shop, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 4 pm

• Providing scholarships for local students pursuing healthcare careers

• Sponsoring the Annual Holiday Bazaar

• Supplying comfort items through the patient rounding cart

• Hosting a Bridge Marathon and annual luncheon

• Supporting the St. Francis Foundation through gala desserts and Giving Tuesday