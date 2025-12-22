Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s Outreach Specialty Clinic will be moving to a new location to better serve patients and enhance accessibility.

Beginning January 12, 2026, the clinic will operate at: Mosaic Specialty Care – East, 114 E. South Hills Drive, Maryville.

Patients should note that the entrance for this clinic will be located at the northwest corner of the building for convenient access.

This renovated clinic will host the following specialties and can be reached at: ear, nose and throat, 816.671.4840; gastroenterology, 816.271.4840; nephrology, 816.232.8145; neurology, 816.271.8182; pulmonology, 816.271.1385 and vascular surgery, 816.271.6666.

The walk-in clinic is on the south end with its own entrance, while the behavioral health entrance is on the west side and the outreach specialty clinic space will be on the northwest side with its own entrance as well.