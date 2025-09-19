David and Barbara Robertson at 318 South Alco are the September winners of the Maryville Beautification Award. Their home is a wonderful example of pride in property and community. Dannen Merril, Maryville mayor, delivered the award to the Robertsons.
Every month from April to October, Maryville leaders award a property owner for the continued beautification or improvements made to their home or business. The nominations are voted on by the city’s code enforcement officers based on a certain set criteria.
Those who would like to nominate a property owner for this award, should contact City Hall at 660.562.8001 or visit maryville.org and follow the link to the Pride of Maryville page to fill out an online nomination form for 2025.
