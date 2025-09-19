David and Barbara Robertson at 318 South Alco are the September winners of the Maryville Beautification Award. Their home is a wonderful example of pride in property and community. Dannen Merril, Maryville mayor, delivered the award to the Robertsons.

Every month from April to October, Maryville leaders award a property owner for the continued beautification or improvements made to their home or business. The nominations are voted on by the city’s code enforcement officers based on a certain set criteria.