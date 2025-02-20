The City of Maryville announces that City Manager Greg McDanel has submitted his resignation after 13 years of service to the community. His last day in office will be March 7.

At the closed session of the February 6 special meeting of the Maryville City Council, McDanel’s resignation letter was accepted and the council appointed Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland as interim city manager for a six-month term. McDanel is reportedly taking a position in Seaside, CA, a 30,000 populated town.

Under his leadership, Maryville has successfully secured millions of dollars in grant funding, expanded the Northwest Missouri State University partnerships and quality-of-life initiatives.

“It has been the honor of my career to serve the City of Maryville,” said McDanel. “I am incredibly grateful for the trust and support of the city council, staff, and residents over the years. Maryville is a special place, and I look forward to seeing the city continue to thrive in the years ahead.”

City Councilman Tye Parsons, who has worked alongside McDanel on many initiatives said on social media, “On a personal note, I would simply say “‘Thank you,” Greg, for your years of service. It’s clear this was never just a job for you; you truly care about Maryville and its residents. I’ve valued your friendship and guidance over the years and look forward to watching your next community thrive under your leadership, just as Maryville has. Well done.’”

Heiland gave the nod to serve as the interim city manager. Heiland has been a member of the city’s leadership team since 2012, overseeing major community development initiatives, infrastructure projects and city operations. Heiland brings prior experience in municipal government, project management and community engagement. Before stepping into his role as assistant city manager, he held key leadership positions in the cities of Clive, IA; Ames, IA; Mesa, AZ; and Phoenix, AZ.

“Ryan has played an instrumental leadership role in the organization for over a decade, and we are confident in his ability to lead the organization during this transition,” said Mayor Dannen Merrill. “The city council looks forward to working with him as we continue our commitment to serving the residents of Maryville.”