The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release on April 5:

“Following a lengthy investigation involving several victims, the forensic review of digital media and the appointment of a special prosecutor, the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant today for an apartment in Maryville for additional digital media.

“The special prosecutor has charged Billy Joe Koch, age 40, of Maryville, with 8 counts of Child Molestation-1st Degree, and Possession of Child Pornography. These charges are class B Felonies. Koch was arrested late this afternoon on the warrant. He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond with the condition of GPS monitoring.”