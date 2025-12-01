The Maryville Fire Department and Polk Township Rural Fire Protection District are seeking applications for volunteer firefighters.

In these positions, firefighters wear a pager day-to-day and are dispatched to all types of emergency incidents, including fires, vehicle crashes, hazardous materials incidents, automatic alarms, medical emergencies, rescues and miscellaneous events. Firefighters also assist with community details and prevention activities. Regular trainings are held bi-monthly at 7 pm on the first and third Mondays.

“It’s important that you know what you’re getting yourself into if you apply,” noted Jace Pine, Maryville Fire Department chief. “When you sign your name you are promising to put others’ well-being ahead of your own, to give up time away from family whenever the tones drop, and to lose valuable sleep while you help a neighbor, all while out in the elements or in a building everyone else wants out of. But this position is not all give. In return, you receive the highest level of respect from your community, a purpose bigger than oneself, a camaraderie that stretches from coast to coast, continued education on topics ranging from fire suppression to medical care, and a list of other benefits that far outweigh the sacrifices made.”