Recently, Maryville Pride Lions and Host Lions Clubs had members gather at the 100th Anniversary celebration of the Jefferson City Host Lions Club. The Lions are Lewis and Kathy Rice, Past International President Brian Sheehan from Bird Island, MN, and his wife Lori who is the daughter of Teri and Pat Harr.

Jefferson City is the location of the Missouri Lions Eye Glass Recycling Center. With Lion volunteers, the donated eyeglasses are cleaned, processed and the prescriptions are noted down for each pair. The eyeglasses are used in eye missions throughout the state of Missouri and have been sent to Mexico, Central America, South America, Africa and the Philippines.

Old eyeglasses can be recycled in Nodaway County at the Nodaway County Administration Center, Dr. Ryan Losh’s office, The Spec Shop, Nodaway News Leader, Walmart, the Maryville Post Office, Northeast Nodaway School and Nodaway County Senior Center. Eyeglasses can also be given to any Lion or the Graham, Maryville Host, Maryville Pride and Pickering Lions Clubs.