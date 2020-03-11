From 10 am to 1:30 pm, Saturday, March 14, young entrepreneurs will offer local shoppers an abundance of options for Mother’s Day, Easter, graduation and more at the Third Annual Nodaway County Children’s Business Fair (CBF) at the Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street.

CBF has shown steady growth in the number of businesses and entrepreneurs, ages eight to 18. The following 26 businesses are run by 38 youth. Businesses and proprietors are:

• Ashton’s Land of Arts, Ashton and Lana Brand

• Blushing Cloud, Bernadette Badami

• Breakfast Table, Kayla and Taylor Rucker

• Bree’s Artistic Designs, Breanna Parman

• Clay Creations, Arya Green, Glenna Christensen and Izzy Huerta

• Dipping Jars, Wesley and Waylee Rucker

• E&H Sweet Toys, Hadley and Hudsen Cline

• GB & Co., Gwyn Bilke

• Goat in a Tub, Hadley Cline

• Imagine, Andrea Jenkins

• K&C Cosmetics, Katherine and Caroline Pohren

• Katie’s Creations, Katelyn Parman

• Lemonade Forever, Charlie Dimmitt, Max Schulte and Karina Wall

• Liam’s Fudge Delights, Liam O’Gwin

• Longshot Shells, Titus and Mace McKim

• Luke’s, Luke Bilke

• Melayna’s Homemade Bracelets, Melayna Gardner

• Pippa’s Colorful Crayon Creations, Pippa O’Gwin

• Purrfectly Pampered, Isabel Green

• R&C Jewelry, River and Coral Blake

• Smile More, Mattie Dimmitt

• Splinters, Audrey Tobin

• Sunrise Studio, Vincent Badami

• Sunset Creations, Sydney Meeks and Aubrei Gardner

• The Fun Store, Sawyer Husing

• Xhilerate, Skye Livesay.

The fair is free and open to the public. The ribbon cuttings for each business by the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce will be at 9:30 am. The prizes and awards ceremony are at 1:30 pm.

“There is literally something for everyone,” says MPL Youth Services Coordinator Elizabeth Argo. “The challenge for most shoppers is there are so many quality products to buy.

“The Maryville Public Library appreciates the support of the community in the Children’s Business Fair process from start to finish,” Argo said. “Local business owners provide feedback on the business plans created by young entrepreneurs.”

These business leaders mentored during the feedback session: Scott Copeland of Boardgame Cafe, Crystal Combs of Maryville High School, Holly Cronk of Ferluknat Farm, Keli Morris of Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation, Ed Gumm of Priority One Realty, Author Amy Houts, Dina Green of Minnie Lane and Liz Huerta of Edmund Designs.

Some businesses also allow the children to sell their products in local stores after the fair as well. The shoppers who come to view and buy items are another important piece as well as the judges who give their time to make difficult decisions for three awards in four age categories. Prizes include $100 per prize and are sponsored by Nodaway Valley Bank. Finally, other local sponsors who help to make the event possible include Hy-Vee, Maryville Friends of the Library, Eagles Auxiliary 3669 and Action Academy.

The Nodaway County Children’s Business Fair is a branch of the national Acton Business Fair which sponsors fairs across the country and is the largest children’s business fair in North America.