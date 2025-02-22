The City of Maryville announced February 13 the launch of a major community-wide survey initiative aimed at understanding and addressing workforce and childcare needs throughout Nodaway County.

This comprehensive study will gather crucial data through four targeted surveys to develop strategic solutions for the region’s economic growth and community development.

The initiative includes separate surveys designed for employers, childcare providers, local workforce members, and residents who work outside the county or are currently not working. Each survey plays a vital role in creating a complete picture of the county’s employment landscape and childcare needs.

“This survey initiative represents a significant step toward building a stronger, more resilient community,” said Greg McDanel, city manager. “By hearing directly from our businesses, workers, and childcare providers, we can develop targeted solutions that address real needs in our community.”

The four surveys will focus on:

• Business perspectives on workforce needs and childcare challenges

• Childcare provider capacity and operational challenges

• Local workforce experiences with employment and childcare access

• Insights from residents who work outside the county or are currently not working

Survey participants will have the opportunity to take surveys through March 7, and all responses will remain strictly confidential, used solely for research purposes. The data collected will inform a comprehensive three-year action plan for the City of Maryville and its partners.

“We strongly encourage everyone in these groups to participate,” added Ryan Heiland, assistant city manager. “Each response helps us better understand our community’s needs and shapes the solutions we develop. This is an opportunity for every voice to be heard and to contribute to Nodaway County’s future growth.”

The surveys will be available on Maryville’s website from now until March 7 maryville.org/studies and links listed below. For more information about the survey initiative or to participate, contact Kim Mildward at 660.582.4490.

• Current Employee Survey, surveymonkey.com/r/N5LFH2L

• Local Employer Survey, surveymonkey.com/r/N586S7V

• Childcare Provider Survey, surveymonkey.com/r/NZ59WYW

• Outflow and Non-worker Survey, surveymonkey.com/r/N58YMDT