The Maryville Elks Lodge 760 hoop shoot was held November 9 at Maryville Middle School. Winners will advance to the district shoot in Cameron on January 3, 2026. They are front: second place finishers, Preston Salsbury, South Nodaway; Blakely Bogart, King City; Ben Curran, South Nodaway; Breck Bostwick, St. Gregory; Lucie Wiederholt, Northeast Nodaway; back: Mat Beu, Elks hoop shoot director; winners, Jaxson Eaton, King City; Harlyn Skoglund, South Nodaway; Jaden Bunten, King City; Mackenzi Howard, West Nodaway; Asher Peterson, Eugene Field; Rian Skoglund, South Nodaway; Kirby Sybert, Elk’s #760 exalted ruler.