The official length of this year’s parade is 76 feet and will start at the corner of Third Street and North Market Street at approximately 3:17 pm, Saturday, March 15, in front of Burny’s Sports Bar & Upper Deck, and proceed north.

The parade is free, organized by the local volunteers of the parade committee, and sponsored by Burny’s. It is open to anybody that wishes to enter and show their Irish spirit! There are no entry fees or prizes. Mark and Stacey Allen are the parade founders. They are joined by Burny’s owners, Chris and Lori Burns as committee members.

The Grand Marshals of the Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade are Burny’s owners and family.

This year’s Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade Queen contest was held March 6 at Burny’s. This year’s Queen is Kylee Stockton. The crowned queen received prizes and will ride in the parade.

For more information on the Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade or to register your parade entry, contact Burny’s Sports Bar.