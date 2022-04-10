By Morgan Guyer

The Spoofhounds started well against Pleasant Hill, controlling the April 5 game in Maryville while getting the opening goal courtesy of junior Kennedy Kurz with around 16 minutes left in the first half.

Maryville coach Chase Tolson was happy with how the team started the game.

But the end of the game saw Pleasant Hill with the win, 4-2.

“The first 25 or 30 minutes of the first half were really, really good. We controlled the ball and created all the chances,” Tolson said. “We have a lot of games like that where the other team gets two chances and they score both, and we’ve got seven or eight chances and we score one. That’s kind of a theme for our team this year and last year.”

The Spoofhounds early lead didn’t last long, however, as the Chicks would score just over one minute later. They scored again with three minutes left in the half to take a 2-1 lead.

Maryville started the second half strong as Kurz would get her second goal of the game 12 minutes in to tie the game. She was happy to score twice, but left wanting more following the loss.

“I got some really good balls from my teammates. They really helped me get set up, and I’m always crashing in and trying to be in the right place,” Kurz said. “I’m not happy that we lost, but I think in a way it can be somewhat helpful. We kind of know what we are up against now so if we do see them later on in the season, we can play really well as a team.”

Senior Lauren Cullin was sent off with a red card late in the game, and Pleasant Hill would capitalize on Maryville only having 10 girls on the field, scoring two goals in the final 10 minutes to seal the victory.

Tolson sees some improvement in the team following a tough opening few games.

“I think we’re getting better every game playing teams like that,” Tolson said. “We had a handful of girls that played the best today that they had played all season, so we’re really happy about that.”