By Jacki Wood

Vengeance.

“Punishment inflicted in retaliation for an injury or offense; retribution” (Merriam-Webster Dictionary).

#Vengeance.

Motto for the Maryville Spoofhounds football team as it begins the 2019 season.

Playing with a vengeance should lead to plenty of the same success fans have seen over the last eight years under the direction of head coach Matt Webb.

“(We will) continue to win the process and win the day,” Webb said, “(and) focus on one day at a time.”

The Spoofhounds are 93-7 since Webb took over the program in 2012, advancing beyond districts every year and claiming three state championships in 2012, 2013 and 2017 and state runner-up in 2016.

Last year’s team went 12-2 on their way to an MEC championship and a postseason run where they lost in the semifinals to Trinity Catholic, who went on to win the state title.

Leading the Spoofhounds this season with be senior captains Jackson Bram, Tate Oglesby and Tyler Haer.

Webb said the Hounds will focus on fundamentals and all phases of the game – offense, defense and special teams – one game at a time.

Team goals are to win every day and focus on improvement throughout the year, he said.

“We’re looking forward to a great season and excited for what is coming each week,” Webb said.

He will once again be assisted by Matt Houchin, Ryan Lessman, Marcus Grudzinski, Jon Gustafson and Payden Dawson as well as a couple of new coaches, former standout Bearcat linebacker Jacob Vollstedt and former University of Wyoming and Penney High star running back Kellen Overstreet.

For the second year in a row, the Hounds begin the regular season against Blair Oaks, the 2018 Class 2 state champs, at the Kickoff Classic on Friday, August 30 at William Jewell.