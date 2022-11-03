By Morgan Guyer

The Spoofhounds host St. Pius X in the semi-finals of the Class 3 District 8 Championship on November 4.

Maryville will look to avenge their earlier-in-the-season loss to St. Pius X on September 16, when they fell in a close game, 27-34 in Kansas City. Even with the loss, the Spoofhounds out-gained St. Pius X 490 offensive yards to 277. However the Warriors have come out on top in recent match-ups between the two, winning the last three games.

St. Pius X enters the game with a 7-3 record, coming off a 49-6 win over Cameron in a district quarterfinal match-up. The Spoofhounds are coming off a bye-week after earning the number one seed, and boasting a record of 6-3. They ended the regular season with two straight wins, including handing Savannah their only loss of the season.

Maryville was led through the season by Junior Derek Quinlin, who has flourished in his first year as starting quarterback. He has been helped in the passing and running game by Seniors Cooper Loe, Drew Burns and Caden Stoecklein. Junior receivers Wyatt Garner and Delton Davis have also been big impact players on the outside. The Spoofhounds will need all of their offensive talent to perform in order to beat the Warriors on Friday night. Senior defenders Macen Shurvington and Kort Watkins will look to make an impact slowing down the high scoring Warrior’s attack.

Quinlin was a perfect 9-9, throwing for 127 yards and three touchdowns in their 49-14 win over Lafayette to end the regular season October 21, giving Maryville their first MEC Conference title in three years.

Kick-off is set for 7 pm at the “Hound Pound.”