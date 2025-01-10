The annual Community Meal Delivery / Department Family Meal event hosted by the Maryville Fire Department was held recently.

Each year, the department delivers holiday meals to 30 families in the community. To do so, they receive meat donations from Triumph Foods, side donations from HyVee, and 102 River BBQ smokes the meat for them. Along with that, families of the department volunteers are invited into the facility the same night of the deliveries and all eat a meal together.

This year Fire Chief Jace Pine began passing out awards of recognition, which he noted will now be an annual tradition.

Firefighter of the Year is voted on by the lieutenants and Pine to highlight someone who has stepped up, put in extra time and effort to serve the department and community. The plaque which was given to Greg Nielson reads: “We extend our appreciation for your dedicated service to our department and community, for holding yourself and others to a higher standard, and for continuing to answer the call.”

Pine chose the Fire Officer of the Year to highlight Kimberly Campbell, a leader in our department, who has put forward extra effort and time to improve our department. The plaque she received reads: “Leadership is not just about commanding; it’s about inspiring through action, courage, and commitment to service. Thank you for your dedicated service to our department and community.”

Both Rick Redden and Chris Redden have been a part of the department’s volunteer force for nearly four decades and are still with the department at this time.