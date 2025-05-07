Forty-five enthusiastic junior and senior members of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) participated in the annual Missouri Legislative Shadowing Project held earlier in April in the state’s capitol. Among them were Maryville juniors, Mya Aley and Taylor McDanel, members for the Northwest Technical School FCCLA. They met with their State Representative Jeff Farnan.

The two-day experience began with a welcome reception where students participated in a civics review and agenda discussion. Then on the second day, the duo began their shadowing experience at the Capitol with Farnan. They experienced the House of Representatives legislative session where Mya and Taylor were able to go onto the dais to meet the Speaker of the House and were on the floor during discussion and passing of House Bills 835 and 970. Later they were escorted to the top of the Capitol Building, seeing the capitol from a whole new perspective, and experienced the “Whispering Gallery”. As an added bonus and highlight of their day, they and North Andrew senior Amanda Keck, had the opportunity to test Farnan’s knowledge of FCCLA on their 6-4 and More podcast.