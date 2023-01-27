By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Girls Basketball Team lost a close match-up against undefeated Bishop LeBlond 36 – 43 on January 19 in Maryville.

Going into the match-up against the 15 – 0 Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles, the Maryville Spoofhounds knew it was going to be a tall task, but one they were not going to shy away from.

Maryville more than held their own against Bishop LeBlond, and in fact held a 13 – 12 lead at the end of the first quarter, as well as a 26 – 22 lead at half-time. The Spoofhounds proved that they could hang with the Golden Eagles, who may just be the toughest opponent that they have faced so far this season.

The game was tied 30 – 30 as the teams entered the final period, and that was when the Golden Eagles proved why they are one of the best teams in the state, going on to win 43 – 36. Senior Anastyn Pettlon finished with 14 points, and Senior Rylee Vierthaler had 15 for the Spoofhounds.

Bishop LeBlond would go on to beat undefeated and the number one ranked team in Class 2 Tipton on January 20, 39 – 35. The Spoofhounds bounced back with a win of their own on the road in Savannah on January 20, winning 37 – 22.