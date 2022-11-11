By Morgan Guyer

The Spoofhound Football squad defeated St. Pius X 38-21 on November 4 in Maryville to advance to the district championship.

The Warriors had won the previous three meetings between the two teams, including a 34-27 win earlier in the season on September 6. It was the perfect stage on a cold and wet fall night for Maryville to avenge that loss, and they did just that.

It wasn’t an ideal start for the Spoofhounds, as they gifted the Warriors with great field position following a punting mistake. St. Pius X would punch it in to take a 7-0 lead. After that however, it was all Maryville, scoring 30 straight points and eventually going on to win.

The weather conditions forced both teams to change play calling, as Maryville kept the ball on the ground for the majority of the win. Senior Caden Stoecklein ran the ball 24 times, totalling 143 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Cooper Loe had 64 yards rushing and a touchdown as well. Junior Derek Quinlin passed for 122 yards and one touchdown. Stoecklein was glad the offense was able to run the ball successfully.

“It felt incredible. Going into the week we knew the weather was going to be something like this so we practiced all week running the ball,” Stoecklein said. “In order to win playoff games you gotta be able to run the ball and that’s is what we did tonight. I’m super proud of our line and everyone on the offense. We just came out and executed and were physical.”

Now Maryville will host Savannah on November 11 for the district championship. The two teams met on October 14 when Maryville handed Savannah their only loss of the season 39-28.