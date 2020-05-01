Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel provided the city council a local and state COVID-19 update during the April 27 regular meeting.

The past Maryville emergency orders dealing with the virus have mirrored the state’s dates. On April 27, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced a phased plan to reopen business and other agencies gradually speaking to individuals and employers beginning at midnight, Sunday, May 3. McDanel also noted the Nodaway County Health Department was holding a mass COVID-19 testing of 200 people April 28. After those tests results, he would like the council to decide if the city leaders should issue another emergency order to reopen business by phases or to continue with the last order’s date of midnight, Sunday, May 3.

Mayor Rachael Martin spoke about the city request businesses trace their customer interactions as a way to monitor if a more pronounced outbreak of the virus occurs locally.

The council took no action on this subject during the meeting.

Other business items addressed:

• Appointed Cara Colville and Lily White to the Maryville Public Library Board to replace Jody Strauch and Amber Galbraith, respectively, as they will be leaving the city. Barb Nelsen was reappointed for another three-year term.

• Executed an agreement with Olsson Inc., Overland Park, KS, for a blight study on downtown Maryville at a cost of $16,300, which is budgeted. The study would determine if the area would qualify for a real property tax abatement district that is state law. This would be the first step in the creation of an incentive program for property owners to redevelop their property.

McDanel spoke about water meter transfers to the new cellular read meters at Mozingo structures provided by the Public Water Supply District #1 of Nodaway County. Also the rural water group has agreed to provide $5,000 toward the first SolaRaft-QDB for algae control at Mozingo Lake pilot project.

McDanel said many municipalities of Missouri are projecting a 20-25 percent anticipated deficit in sales tax revenues. The 2020 asphalt milling and overlay project that is planned for South Main Street from Haley to Lincoln streets was bid by two St. Joseph contractors: Keller Construction, $97,059 and Herzog Contracting, $116,025. The city is waiting to award the bid to Keller after MoDOT confirms. One of the alternates given within the bid was the repair to the 300 block of East Third Street at $46,665. Other alternates were recommended by McDanel to place on hold.

McDanel told USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services has pledged $200,000 from the Environmental Quality Incentive Program for the Mozingo Lake Watershed Water Quality Project. The program allows landowners in the 20.93 square mile drainage area of Mozingo Lake an opportunity to conserve natural resources and address resource concerns in the area. City staff have contacted the property owners to encourage participation. The deadline is May 1 for applications.

As a council report, Martin noted McDanel was recognized in a 40 under 40 feature article for achievements and promise by Ingrams magazine, Kansas City.