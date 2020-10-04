The Maryville City Council discussed two annual popular events held in Maryville’s downtown and at Mozingo Lake’s RV campground each Halloween season.

The Maryville Trick or Treat event involves over 70 businesses historically where the region’s children come dressed in their costumes to visit the downtown and collect candy at businesses. The event has traditionally been held the last Thursday before October 31. The Mozingo Haunted Campground has brought 4,000 to 5,000 people

to the RV campground in mid-October for treats and other children’s activities. Both events are not City of Maryville sponsored events but are operated by volunteers.

The council members spoke about the number of people “clustered” at both events. They predicted some would not adhere to wearing masks or staying socially distanced as health officials would recommend. Mayor Protem Tye Parsons voiced his concerns about the public’s safety with both events. Former Mayor Rachael Martin agreed that it was concerning and having these events would be “reckless.” Councilman Jason McDowell noted the current number of positive COVID-19 cases involving children is lower than earlier this fall.

While there was not an official vote taken, it was the consensus of the council to “strongly encourage the events’ leadership to pass on this year.”

City Manager Greg McDanel also requested future guidance from the council about the traditional Halloween event that will be held on personal property. The council recommended CDC guidelines be readily available to citizens and possibly masks and gloves.

Additional business items included:

• Approved the liquor by the drink Sunday license for Burny’s Sports Bar.

• Executed the 2018 Build program for South Main Corridor Improvement project to be reimbursed by MoDOT.

• Approved the annexation of 24646 Business Highway 71 property, which was the former Drake Lumber property, that is now owned Justin and Tiffany Dredge and Robert J. Zirfas and Annie Graham Zirfas.

• Authorized the $26,400 purchase of the powdered activated carbon from Jacobi Carbons, Inc., Columbus, OH, which is coming from next year’s budget. This should aid in the taste and odor of the treated water.

• Contracted with Core and Main, Blue Springs, to purchase six water EZ valves at a cost of $23,141.08 which will come from the FY20 budget.

• Amended the FY20 budget for additional dollars in the debt retirement fund, TIF fund and the conference center debt retirement fund for a total of $90,933.

Adopted the 2021 strategic goals, which are found on the city’s website including

• Efficiently implement improvements to the South Main Corridor

• Strengthen economy by promoting and elevating local tourism assets

• Redevelop the physical, economic and cultural viability of Downtown Maryville

• Enhance community livability and quality of life

• Enhance source water protection efforts and management practices at Mozingo Lake

Reports

McDanel told that the contractor plans to start the Lincoln to Halsey South Main project within the next week, water treatment plant’s membranes are nearly completely installed, bids to purchase are due October 16 for old public safety property and parking lot to the east, the Mozingo Lake water protection saw a USDA program presenting nearly $200,000 to 34 property owners for additional structures and plantings including 1,250 acres of cover crops.