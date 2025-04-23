The Maryville City Council met April 14 and authorized support of Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe’s Blue Shield Program.

The program is designed to recognize local governments for their dedication to effective law enforcement and community safety. Achieving the Blue Shield designation allows communities to access state grants for law enforcement training and equipment. The general assembly is working to make $10 million in grant funding available for the next fiscal year.

Street closures were approved for Black Pony and The Pub events, which follows: Thrill in the Ville, a motorcycle show set for 3 to 7 pm, Saturday, May 3, which will use the city parking lot across from The Pub; Rock the Ville on June 28, which will close Main Street between Fourth and Fifth; KISS the Ville on August 23, will utilize the same street location and will feature a KISS tribute band.

Council Member Tye Parsons was sworn into office and the council kept Dannen Merill as mayor and John McBride as mayor pro tem.

The council approved the purchase of a 2024 Ford Ranger crew cab pickup and a 2024 Chevrolet 2500 HD crew cab pickup from Baxter Ford, Omaha, NE, and Roberts Chevrolet, Platte City, respectively. The total cost of the Ford Ranger is $35,759.26, while the Chevrolet is $52,332.

The council also accepted a contract with Wild Rose Chevrolet, Shenandoah, IA, for the purchase of a 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 for the Maryville Fire Department. The addition of a new command vehicle would alleviate constraints and significantly enhance department efficiency. The total cost of the vehicle is $48,517. A contract with 911 Custom, Omaha, NE, for the purchase of emergency lighting, siren, speakers, push bumper, console and other associated equipment for the new command vehicle for the Maryville Fire Department was accepted. The total cost for these items will be $9,625.

Other items for the Maryville Fire Department were approved with a contract with Heiman Fire Equipment, Sioux Falls, SD. This includes four FireDex, interceptor packages, four UST-LW helmets and four sets of FDXL200 boots at a total cost of $23,252.80.

A change order number one with VF Anderson Builders, Harrisonville, was authorized for construction of the Maryville-Northwest Stormwater Improvements project. This change order is for an additional cost of $17,020 to place required signage along the Highway 46 detour during the construction.