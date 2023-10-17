Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office Captain Austin Hann, and Maryville Police Officers Josh McMillen and Matt McMillen all received Life Saving Awards at the October 9 Maryville City Council meeting. Both incidents involved rescues out at Mozingo Lake.

A request for food sales on city property by Cinnfull Gourmet Cinnamon Rolls was approved. Angie Coleman Weir will be parking her food truck on Fourth Street in the parking stalls adjacent to Black Pony Brewery from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm, Saturday, October 21.

Council approved a resolution for a lot split for the property located at 223 North Country Club Road. The property is owned by Rodney and Cathleen Barr, and adjusts lot lines between lots 4 and 5. The lot split is in accordance with city code Section 410.060.

The stormwater management plan for Champion Xpress Car Wash to be located at 1821 South Main was approved. The car wash business will be 3,530 sq ft with parking. The plan includes construction of a private detention basin on the east end, which will lower peak flows in the sewer.

A rental contract with All Sites Services, Mineral Wells, WV, for a McPherson Brush Burner was authorized. There is some storm and tree debris at the former Maryville Transfer Station and Seventh Street lot. The initial rental contract is for three months at $13,500.

Contracts totalling $164,737 with Maguire Iron, Sioux Falls, SD, were accepted for the North, South and Edwards Street Water Towers. Edwards will receive new exterior coating, while North and South will receive minor items and inspections.

Statements of work with Sikich, LLP, Chicago, IL, were authorized for audit services as well.

The council also adopted the strategic goals for the city in fiscal year 2024. The goals are the following.

• Efficiently implement improvements to the South Main Corridor;

• Enhance downtown revitalization efforts;

• Finance and construct a new water treatment plant;

• Invest in infrastructure and facilities;

• Plan for Maryville’s future.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report. Contractors are still watering the sod, plants and trees along South Main. The city staff is moving forward with attempting to rebid South Main Phase II.