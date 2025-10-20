The Maryville City Council approved ordinances related to a new water treatment plant at its meeting October 13.

Amendment number five to an agreement with HDR engineering, Omaha, NE, for professional engineering services was approved. This amendment has a total cost of $75,942, and ensures continued regulatory compliance, protection of existing infrastructure and sufficient technical data to maintain progress toward the construction phase of the new water treatment plant.

Amendment number six authorizes HDR to complete final design, provide full construction-phase engineering services and ensure the successful delivery of the new Maryville Water Treatment Plant. The expanded services under amendment six are final design and construction phase services. The fee for amendment six is $3,290,680, bringing the total authorized contract amount with HDR to $7,873,238. Both amendment amounts will be reimbursed by the State Revolving Fund (SRF) program when it is formally approved. The city’s preliminary SRF application included a total anticipated project cost of $50,000,000.

Staff from Crossland Heavy Contractors, Kansas City, and HDR Engineering were in attendance at the meeting. Crossland is serving as the construction manager at-risk for the project, with the city hiring them in April. They reported that the new plant will be constructed adjacent to the existing plant. Preliminary plans had the new plant being built at Mozingo Lake, but have been changed due to rising costs. Construction could begin in March 2026, with substantial completion in March of 2028.

A contract with Veolia North America, Boston, MA, was authorized for the purchase of 234 ZeeWeed 1000 filter membranes for the present Maryville Water Treatment Plant. This replacement will restore critical production capacity and improve system reliability for a total cost of $685,680. The budget includes $1,000,000 in the water/sewer fund for membrane and GAC replacement. Currently, the carbon in the GAC absorber is functioning well.

The council also accepted a contract with NewGen Strategies and Solutions, Richardson, TX, to perform a water and sewer rate model update. The updates rate study will help account for the FY 25 rate increase gap, as well as address modifications in the current water treatment plan designs in greater accuracy, as the plant is currently at 45 percent design. The total cost is $25,000.

A contract with Nutrien Solutions, Loveland, CO, was approved for the purchase of algaecide of Mozingo Lake. The contract is for 8,800 gallons of algaecide, which is sufficient for up to four full-lake treatments during the season. The total cost is $112,200.

Also authorized was a contract with Capital Aggregates, Jefferson City, for the purchase of pea gravel for the Sechrest 18 Bunker Renovation Project at Mozingo, at a cost of $31,875.

LensLock, Ponway, CA, was approved for a contract for the purchase of body worn cameras and in-car cameras and software for the Maryville Police Department. This is a five year contract, with the first annual payment coming in at $32,467.

A professional services agreement to provide consulting services with Retail Strategies, Birmingham, AL, for an additional three year contract term at $40,000 payable each year was accepted.

The agreement for economic development services with Nodaway County Economic Development for FY 26 was also approved. The city will provide $60,000 in compensation.

The council also approved the following events to close streets for safety. The annual Speedy Spoofhounds 5K/Fun Run will be held from 8 to 10 am April 25. The Laura Street Baptist Church Fall Festival Event will be from 10 am to 1 pm, October 18. This request includes the closure of South Laura between Thompson and First, and Mattie Street between Thompson and First. Downtown Trick or Treat is from 3 to 7 pm on October 30. This request includes closing all of the streets in the entire downtown.

Travis Pierson was reappointed to the planning and zoning commission for an additional four year term. Derek DeMott was also approved for a four year term.