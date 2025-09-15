The Maryville City Council met September 8 and approved two amendments for the Maryville/Northwest Stormwater Improvement project.

On December 23, 2024, the city accepted a construction bid from VF Anderson Builders, Harrisonville. Amendment number one formalizes a balanced cost-sharing agreement between the city and Northwest Missouri State University. A change order number two was approved in May for additional improvements. Amendment number two creates the agreement that the improvements approved in change order number two are the sole responsibility of Northwest Missouri State.

A contract with Cogent, Riverside, was accepted for the rebuild of a 14 horsepower Flygt Submersible Pump at the water treatment plant for a cost of $11,348.21.

The council also accepted two items for Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. A contract with Masek Golf Car Company, Gering, NE, was approved for a four-year lease for the use of 75 QuieTech golf carts. The annual cost of the lease is $99,936. Also approved was a lease agreement with OEM YamaTrack for GPS units for the golf carts at Mozingo. This is also a four year lease, and will be an annual cost of $47,700. The GPS units allow the pro shop to monitor pace of play and maintain proper course etiquette, such as cart-path only rules. Golfers can also contact the pro shop for assistance on the course.

A resolution of the city in support of Excel Development Group’s application to the Missouri Housing Development Commission for housing tax credits and financing for the Maryville Meadows Phase II Housing Project was accepted. The development will be located on approximately 2.37 acres adjacent to the existing Phase I at 324 East Summit Drive, and will consist of one three-story building with a total of 40 family oriented units. As part of this commitment, the city has agreed to waive all development-related fees, including permit and inspection fees, in order to increase the project’s competitiveness in the MHDC scoring process.

City Manager Ryan Heiland gave his report. Chief Mike Stolte represented the Maryville Police Department at the 2025 Law Enforcement Community Coordination Conference in Springfield. The police department has also submitted applications for two grants totalling $75,000 to replace old equipment.