At the November 24 Maryville City Council meeting, a three percent increase in water rates was approved by the council.

The three percent increase is consistent with the water and sewer rate study prepared by NewGen Strategies and Solutions. The FY 2026 budget anticipates the resulting additional revenue beginning with January 2026 usage, which will appear on customer bills issued in February.

A contract with White Cloud Engineering and Construction, Maryville, was accepted for design-build services for the Mozingo North RV Expansion in an amount not to exceed $610,000. The project will include 26 new full-service sites, overflow parking, roadway improvements and full-service upgrades for 20 existing sites. The city will utilize a Local Tourism Asset Grant of $305,000 that will be reimbursed at project completion. Staff will be able to review scope elements and refine design details throughout the entire project.

The council also approved a contract with RS Electric Motor Services, St. Joseph, to rebuild a 150-horsepower high service pump motor at the Maryville Water Treatment Plant. The total cost is $14,148.28. Also authorized was a contract with Fluid Equipment/Cogent, Riverside, for the rebuild of a high service pump for $18,721.45.

The council accepted the purchase of a 2026 Ford F250 to be used for MPR staff at $41,504 from Tri State Ford, Maryville.

A contract with ABCreative, DeSoto, KS, was authorized for the purchase and installation of the ForeverLawn Grass at Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play Park at $68,568.31.