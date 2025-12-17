At the December 8 Maryville City Council meeting, change orders for the Concrete Panel Replacement Project and Downtown Pedestrian Alleyway Project were authorized.

A change order with JD Bishop Construction, St. Joseph, was accepted for the additional cost of $15,972.10 for the concrete panel project. The order is due to adjusted quantities identified during construction.

Another change order with MegaKC was also approved for the Downtown Pedestrian Alleyway. Staff have worked with MegaKC, Kansas City, and Confluence, Kansas City, to identify project elements previously eliminated in the value engineering phase that can be added back into the project while remaining under the overall budget. The elements include additional screen panels, retaining/seating walls and under bench lighting for a total cost of $108,769.

A contract with CentralSquare Technologies, Lake Mary, FL, was authorized for computer aided dispatch, record-keeping and report writing software for Maryville and Northwest Regional Communications Center agencies. The total cost is to not exceed $172,141.25 in year one of software, license and implementation, and not to exceed $611,678.33 in the five year total of the agreement.

A restaurant lease with Lake Tavern 75 was approved for the restaurant space at the Mozingo Event Center. The proposed restaurant lease will generate $42,000 annually in base rent.

The council also approved a contract with Arbor Masters, Kansas City, to remove and dispose of tree waste. The city currently has a makeshift brush disposal site that is approximately 6,000 cubic yards, and removal is necessary to maintain safe operations and prevent further accumulation. The total cost of the bid is $55,000.

A generator maintenance agreement with Central Power Systems and Service, Kansas City, was accepted for the cost of $23,870 annually. The city owns and operates several standby generators that provide emergency power to critical water, wastewater and lift station facilities.

The city continued the supervised work release program agreement with the Maryville Treatment Center through December 1, 2026.

The council approved the reappointment of Jenny McComb and Lani Derks to the Mozingo Advisory Board, and the appointment of Barb Bredlow, all for three year terms.

The council then went into closed session for personnel issues.