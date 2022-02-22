The Maryville City Council authorized the creation of a $200,000 Façade Improvement Grant Program and adopted guidelines during its February 14 meeting.

The matching grant program will assist business and property owners with the design and construction of façade enhancements which are historically appropriate or add to the character of the community as a whole. Projects could include storefront rehabilitation, cleaning or painting of exterior surfaces, storefront windows, awnings, signage, repair or restoration of exterior elements, exterior lighting and other façade improvements. Proposed projects in the downtown area are encouraged to address rear façades.

The program, which is funded through American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) monies, will provide matching grants for up to 50 percent of the total cost of improvement with a maximum award of $25,000 for commercial properties and $50,000 for non-profit entities.

City leaders will now form a grant committee and establish a date for accepting applications with funds to be available on a first-come first-serve basis. If the program is highly utilized, the council will discuss allocating additional funds to meet community needs.

In other business, the council approved a variety of agenda items including:

• An agreement for economic development services with Nodaway County Economic Development for FY’22 in the amount of $60,000 which has been revised to include a more defined scope of services than in previous years. In addition to business recruitment and retention, the agreement requires NCED to serve as a local business liaison for the city, connecting business to community resources and relationships. It also outlines timely updates to city leadership on potential and ongoing projects.

• Contract amendment No. 1 with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., Kansas City, for professional consulting services for Lisa Lane/Robertson-Crist Park Storm Drainage Improvements in an amount not to exceed $32,200. The council previously approved a contract with Kimley-Horn in July 2021 to complete a drainage study and the amendment is for engineering of the study’s recommendations. The city allocated ARPA funds for this in December.

• The MoDOT Commission Transportation Alternatives Funds Supplemental Agreement No. 3 for the Torrance Street Trail Extension. The agreement provides a federal cost share for the project of 64 percent not to exceed $143,259.84. The proposed project runs from South Walnut Street to South Munn Avenue and will connect six previous trail projects.

• Addendum No. 2 to the BUILD grant agreement with the US Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for the South Main Corridor Improvement Project. The addendum is required by the FHWA and updates the estimated project budget to reflect the project total of $12,667,414 with $10,488,088 in federal funds and $2,179,326 in local match.

• A contract with SCS Engineers for groundwater monitoring services at the Maryville Sanitary Landfill for two years. The contract outlines a $16,000 lump sum fee per monitoring event and the four semi-annual events would total $64,000.

• A request for Burny’s Sports Bar & Upper Deck to hold the 35th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade 5:17 pm, Thursday, March 17 in the 300 block of North Market Street.

• An ordinance to join Show Me PACE to administer the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program. Show Me PACE will run all elements of the program and is responsible for all associated costs. PACE provides alternative financing to existing property owners in Maryville to make energy efficient improvements with little to no upfront costs.

• A joint agreement and quit-claim deed with Dennis Nelson for property located west of North Walnut identified as a former railroad right-of-way. The council discussed the proposed transfer in closed session on December 13 and supported its approval, however, desired an agreement that Nelson attempt to facilitate preservation of the depot structure rather than demolition; the current agreement includes that stipulation.

• A contract with Helzer Fencing for installing a fence at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility in an amount not to exceed $13,234.05. The fencing is required around the bottom of the radio tower by MIRMA, the city’s liability insurance provider, as a safety measure.

• A contract with J’s Auto, Manchester, IA, for the purchase of a used 2004 Ford F-750 dump truck in an amount not to exceed $40,119.00.

• Minutes from the 1/3/22 special meeting and closed session, the 1/10/22 regular meeting and closed session and the 1/24/22 regular meeting.

• The treasurer’s report and the payment vendor schedule.

In the city manager’s report, Greg McDanel gave an update on the South Main Project including a lane shift for traffic will take place this week.

The council approved to enter closed session for the purpose of personnel and discussed the performance of McDanel with his current contract expiring February 28. The council voted unanimously to enter a new five-year contract with McDanel with a four percent salary increase. All other items in the contract will remain the same.