After a closed session for the topic of personnel, the Maryville City Council opened its September 23 meeting with three public hearings. No citizen spoke on any of the issues.

Public hearing number one was the franchise agreement with KCP&L. Company representative Royal Turner spoke briefly. The ordinance to execute the franchise contract was approved.

Number two was a special use agreement of property owned by Chris and Kate Nothstine, 609 West First, as a short-term rental. The special use agreement was approved.

The last was the rezoning of the 67-acre property which was recently annexed into the city on Icon Road for agricultural zone which is owned by the Northwest Foundation. This ordinance was approved.

The council appointed Maryville residents to two boards: MPR, Rachelle Wilmes, and library board, Richard Fulton and Steve Klotz.

Maryville Public Art Committee Chair Mark Hendrix requested the council approve their budgeted amount of $5,000 for a city donation. They plan to increase the number of sculptures to be placed downtown.

MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield presented the coming year including the creating of a master plan and other capital outlays for equipment for the parks and community center.

Within the financial affairs report, the council approved the August disbursements which included several debt interest and principal payments.

The council also authorized a contract with the Maryville Treatment Center to utilize up to six inmates per day paying $7.50 per day from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm for a supervised work release program.

The council approved the sale of $5.5 million certificates of participation for new membranes at the water plant as well as monies used for the South Main Corridor, $300,000 match emergency dispatch equipment, $400,000 improvements to the downtown traffic lights and also an initial $50,000 study for city hall improvements.

The first change order came to the council for the public safety building which is being built by EL Crawford. This change order was a deduct of $108,541, bringing the proposed cost to $3,777,959.

Reports

City Manager Greg McDanel reported on the following: the city’s treasurer’s office received the seventh consecutive GFOA award, rating proficiently in 14 categories; continuing the negotiations with the county on the consolidation of the emergency 911 dispatch throughout the county; an additional meeting will be at 5:15 pm, Monday, September 30 for the consideration of the 2020 budget; and 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of being awarded the All American City by the National Civic League.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland reminded everyone of the upcoming fly-in on September 29 and the haunted campground on October 19.