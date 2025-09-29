At the September 22 Maryville City Council meeting, two change orders for construction of the East Thompson Street Trail were approved.

Earlier this summer, contractor JD Bishop Construction began work on the East Thompson Trail. During the process, it was realized that certain design elements would not meet ADA requirements. Change Order No. 1 is for the new design solution in order to maintain ADA accessibility, for an additional cost of $20,600. Change Order No. 2 proposes a new 26-foot long retaining wall near Davis Street to address backslope grading concerns and prevent disturbance to the existing fire hydrant. The total cost of Change Order No. 2 is $5,700. The city is utilizing a Transportation Alternatives Funds Program Agreement that provides a federal cost share of 64 percent, not to exceed $261,520.41. The total project budget is to be $405,458.

A renewal agreement with Medical Priority Consultants, Salt Lake City, UT, was accepted for licensing, training, implementation and maintenance of the medical priority dispatch system. The system is used to dispatch appropriate aid to medical emergencies, including systemized caller interrogation and pre-arrival instructions. The total annual cost is $6,125.

A contract with Red Equipment, Independence, was approved for the parts and labor to replace the hydrostatic pump in a 2017 Vac-Con Combo Sewer Truck. The total cost is $26,759.67.

The council also approved the annual 2025 Northwest Missouri State Homecoming Parade to take place October 25. Street closures will begin at 7 am and last until approximately 10:30 am.

The Pub, located at 414 North Main, was approved for a Liquor by the Drink-Sunday license.

Also accepted by the council was a request for food sales on city property by Fatbackzz Food Trailer. The request includes parking on Third Street, on the southeast side of the Courthouse. The request also includes parking at this location on Friday and Saturday from 7 pm to 1 am.

City Manager Ryan Heiland gave his report to the council. Construction on the Downtown Pedestrian Alleyway Project is set to start October 6.