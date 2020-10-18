To open the October 12 Maryville City Council meeting, there were two public hearings connected to property developments within the city limits.

The first public hearing was for the proposed annexation of property located at 24646 Business Highway 71, formerly Drake Lumber, which is owned by Justin and Tiffany Dredge and Robert and Annie Zirfas.

The second public hearing was for the Black Pony Brewery redevelopment plan, certain tax abatement through a Chapter 353 plan and the determination of blight for the redevelopment of the property located at 101 East Fourth and Maryville’s downtown area.

No one spoke at either public hearing.

Later in the open session, there was a presentation by City Manager Greg McDanel about the Black Pony Brewery redevelopment plan and proposed tax abatement. The council approved the 25-year tax abatement, adding up to $306,000 in taxes, contingent on several documents to be submitted including addressing the state statute Chapter 353 upcoming redevelopment plan. The redevelopment plan, an estimated $750,000 phased in investment. is presently assessed with a value of $13,000 while the next year’s assessment is estimated to be $415,000. The owners, Four Horseman Properties, LLC, that being Brandon and Jennifer Jensen, Stephanie Campbell and Kent Yount, were present at the meeting.

The development plan proposes complete renovation of the three-story structure to occur in three phases. Phase one will include interior demolition, exterior brickwork/surewall painting and installation of all new windows and doors. This scope of work is projected to take approximately 30 days to complete. The estimated cost for phase one is $150,000.

Phase two will consist of renovation of the interior of the structure, including the build-out of the brewery, construction of three apartment units on the second floor, which will include decks and balconies. The approximate time to complete this phase is 180 days at an estimated cost of $450,000.

Phase three will be the furnishing of the brewery and completion of the apartment units. This phase will cost approximately $100,000 and will take about 30 days to complete.

It was noted the entire blighted downtown district could be approved for Chapter 353 in the future by the council.

Also the council approved change order number two with Strata Architecture and Preservation, Kansas City, for additional architectural and engineering services for the city hall remodel and expansion which increased the design by $143,000 with the design fees now totalling $280,853.

The council received a COVID-19 update from McDanel who noted the case numbers continue to be serious. He also noted the Downtown Trick or Treat organizer will be attending the October 26 council meeting to request street closures.

McDanel also reported staff are working to install a new stormwater inlet at Halsey and South Main to expedite the Halsey to Lincoln South Main improvements.

The council also authorized the contract with Nodaway County Economic Development for $61,000 for future business recruitment services.