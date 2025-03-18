At the March 10, Maryville City Council meeting, the Downtown Maryville’s Spring into Fun and Maryville Market were approved to take place.

Spring into Fun will be from 12 to 6 pm on May 10. Main Street from Second to Fifth will be closed, as well as Market from Second to Fifth, Third from Vine to Buchanan and Fourth from Vine to Buchanan. It is requested that these streets be closed from 9:30 am to 8 pm for event set up and tear down. All businesses in the area have been notified.

The Maryville Market will be open at 6 am to 1 pm, Saturdays from May 17 to September 20. The market has taken place in the Nodaway Valley Bank parking lot at the corner of Fourth and Buchanan streets. To expand the market and increase pedestrian safety, Downtown Maryville is requesting the closure of Buchanan from Fourth to the exit of Nodaway Valley Bank’s drive through.

A contract with DS Industrial Solutions, Maryville, for installation of epoxy floor at the Mozingo Lake Visitors Center was accepted with a cost of the job to be $16,680.

A third memorandum of understanding between Nodaway County and the City of Maryville was approved regarding the termination of the first and second MOU’s and transition to control by the Nodaway County Emergency Services Board. This third memorandum of understanding with Nodaway County notes long-term stability for emergency communications in the county, while streamlining operational oversight under the NCESB.

A resolution authorizing the filing of an application and tasks with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Financial Assistance Center was accepted. The city has successfully applied for and received grant funding from MDNR for various local projects. Following the resignation of City Manager Greg McDanel, MDNR has requested an updated resolution authorizing Interim City Manager Ryan Heiland as point person on the projects.

Heiland gave his report. Precast concrete structures for stormwater infrastructure have arrived onsite for installation on the South Main Phase II project. The contractor is also coordinating relocation of several private utilities that remain in conflict. The project remains on track for completion in 2026. A pre-construction meeting for the Judah Park Pedestrian Bridge Replacement project is set for March 18. The city is currently soliciting proposals from qualified individuals in cutting and removal of hay and grass for 35.5 acres of city property located at the former landfill.