The Maryville City Council met July 28 and approved two change orders for the Community Hangar and Downtown Pavilion Projects.

The change order No. 1 for the Community Hangar Project was accepted with Four K Construction, Branson. The building structure is already on-site, but construction has stalled due to heavy rainfall that has saturated the subgrade. Both the contractor and project engineer recommend removing the subgrade and replacing it with 8-inches of MoDOT Type 5 base course. This will provide a stable foundation for the hangar and improve the structural strength beneath the building. The cost of this change order is $21,060, with the city paying $2,106. The remaining cost will be covered using FAA non-primary entitlement funds.

The change order no. 1 for professional engineering services for the Downtown Pavilion Project was authorized with Snyder & Associates, Maryville. This change order includes additional design for the demolition of the Walker Body Shop building that the city now owns. It also includes plans for a surface parking lot to interface with the pavilion design to the west. This order’s cost is $18,500.

The council also approved a contract with Stickler’s, Clarinda, IA, for the 2025 Concrete Crushing Project. The city has accumulated a large stockpile of concrete ruble at the airport. As part of the upcoming South Depot Street improvement project, aggregate material will be required for roadway base and subbase construction. To reduce costs and make use of existing resources, Stickler’s will crush 2,000 tons of concrete rubble for $30,000, equating to $15 per ton. This is lower than the market rate of approximately $27 per ton from regional quarries. The project will be funded through ARPA allocation, with $100,000 being reserved specifically for improvements to South Depot Street.

An Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement with the Nodaway County Emergency Services Board was approved as well. This agreement creates clarity in which department should fund various emergency services across the county, as well as ensures long-term stability for emergency communications in the county and Maryville while streamlining clear responsibilities for the Northwest Regional Communications Center, Maryville Fire and Maryville Police Departments.

The council approved a request to hold the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County annual “Glow” walk/run from 6:30 to 10 pm, September 3. They also accepted the request to hold Fall into Fun from 12 to 6 pm, September 28.

Residents Betty Quinn, 503 S. Laura/Davison Square and Christie Ross, 1115 E. Halsey were in attendance with concerns over firework cleanup in their neighborhood. They have both had excessive firework debris in their yard that neighbors have not cleaned up. The council agreed to look into the issue with staff and find the best way forward in enforcing firework cleanup.

City Manager Ryan Heiland gave his report to council. The Maryville/Northwest Stormsewer Project construction along College Avenue is set to be completed next week. The asphalt overlay project at Donaldson Westside Park is almost complete, and the contractor will then move onto West College Avenue.