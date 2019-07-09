After three public hearings for topics involving zoning, the Maryville City Council approved each ordinance at the July 8 meeting including a law speaking to medical marijuana facilities.

During the public hearing on short-term rentals, citizens Linda Lajcak and Joseph Bellanga spoke of possible outcomes in rezoning 22 properties from single family dwellings to multiple individual homes, meaning duplexes and the short-term rental rules. Some of their concerns were too much noise and additional traffic were possible with extra residents. And, of course, off-street parking would also be affected. Lajcak felt the permit cost of $125 was too high for short-term rentals.

No one spoke during the public hearing about the proposed marijuana facilities ordinance.

There are four aspects to the medical marijuana facility zoning ordinances: cultivation, which fell under light manufacturing; dispensary, which was treated similar to commercial pharmacies; infused products, addressed much of the same aspects as intoxicating alcohol businesses with the exception of business open and closing times; and testing facilities, as laboratories treated as light manufacturing.

Other business included:

• Maryville Chamber of Commerce Lily White requested streets to be closed for the Nodaway County Fair Ambassadors Parade on Saturday, July 20. The council approved.

• A liquor license was approved for The Powerhouse, 424 North Buchanan.

• Approved an application for annexation of 67 acres owned by Northwest Foundation, west of campus, for future residential development with the public hearing to be July 22.

• Authorized the contract for the 2019 asphalt overlay projects of $130,000 which is $44,000 over budget with Keller Construction, St. Joseph. Monies will be drawn from the $116,000 fund to be used for downtown improvements to pay for it.

Reports

City Manager Greg McDanel shared the progress of the public safety building and a new program with KCP&L Demand Response at water and waste water treatment plants which could produce up to $15,000 rebates.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland told of the positive feedback from the Fourth of July activities and a challenge of the carp fish disease at Mozingo Lake.

Councilman Tye Parson shared he had attended a recent MPAC meeting which held a recap of this year’s Art, Rhythm and Brews.