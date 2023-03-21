At the March 13 Maryville City Council meeting, it was approved for Legacy Underground Construction, Harrisonville, to complete construction of the Lisa Lane/Robertson Crist Nature Park Storm Drainage Improvements.

This area has been prone to surface flooding during high rainfall events. Three bids were received, with Legacy Underground being the low bid at $151,320. Robertson Crist Nature Park will be closed during construction.

Art, Rhythm and Brews will be held from 6 to 10 pm, May 19. Main Street from Second to Fourth will be closed, as well as Third Street from Market to Buchanan.

An ordinance amending the city’s zoning code to remove medical marijuana definitions was approved.

A contract with Heiman Fire Equipment, Sioux Falls, SD, was approved for the purchase of four FireDex Interceptor Packages, which is the annual replacement of structural turnout gear. The four packages will cost a total of $15,958, and FY23 budget includes $14,000 in general fund for turnout gear. The remaining amount will be from existing equipment replacement line items.

A subaward agreement with the Missouri Department of Public Safety for ARPA state and local fiscal recovery funds, and fire protection grant funds was approved. There is a $20,000 maximum award with a 50 percent match. Application for replacement of five portable radios and one mobile radio. The subaward agreement accepts grant funding and associated award conditions. The fire department was notified of the $20,000 award on March 2.

The council approved the purchase of a 2007 Ford F750 bucket truck from Higher View Enterprises, Knoxville, IA, for the total cost of $34,500. The FY23 Budget includes $49,000 in the capital improvement fund for a new maintenance truck.

A contract with JS Concrete Construction, Conception Jct, was approved for on-call concrete repairs. They will be responsible for maintenance and repair of concrete pavement, curbs and citywide trail system. The FY23 budget includes $140,000 for on-call concrete repairs.

An agreement with CampLife was approved for an online reservation system at Mozingo. They are an award-winning cloud-based platform used by hundreds of campgrounds in the US and Canada. The software includes an availability calendar and other reporting features. CampLife charges $3 per booking, with the fee and with a one time reservation fee of $10 being covered by Mozingo.

Snyder and Associates, Maryville, was approved to conduct engineering services for improvements to the north-south alley between Fourth and Fifth and Main and Buchanan streets. There are issues with pavement conditions, drainage and utility conflicts. Snyder provided a quote for $26,100 for civil engineering. The FY23 budget includes $100,000 for alley improvements and maintenance.

An ordinance to execute amendment number two to an agreement with Intuitech, Salt Lake City, UT, for the water treatment pilot plant equipment was approved. The pilot plant duration was originally nine months, but due to complications from cold weather, it was moved to 11 months, with an increased amount of $25,576 that was approved. It was also authorized to add an increased amount for the pilot plant study with HDR Engineering, Omaha, NE of $43,120.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report to the council. South Main Phase I is currently 80 percent complete. The contractor is working on a retaining wall and traffic signal cabinets. McDanel appreciates property owners and the public’s patience with the project. Phase II is getting closer to being bid out.