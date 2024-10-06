The Maryville City Council met on September 30, and approved the following business.

An amendment three to an agreement with HDR Engineering, Omaha, NE, for professional engineering services to include design phase services for a new water treatment plant was authorized. The scope of work included in amendment three are early design services and final design services for a total cost of $3,705,285.

Also accepted was a request to hold the 2024 Northwest Missouri State Homecoming Parade on October 19, beginning at 9 am. Barricades will be put up at 7 am and will remain until approximately 10:30 am. The Maryville High School Homecoming Parade was also approved to take place on October 4. The request involved closing Munn Avenue from Highland Avenue to State Highway V from 12 to 2:30 pm.

The Downtown Trick or Treat was authorized to take place from 3 to 7:30 pm on October 30. The event requires closing the entire downtown, which will open up after the event at around 8 pm.

The council authorized the Certificates of Participation, and other documents in connection with the delivery of certificates for projects. The issuance is needed for financing various capital improvements, including South Main, Phase II, Downtown Pavilion, Downtown Pedestrian Alleyway, Sunrise Bark Dog Park and more.

The city’s budget for the coming year was approved. See article on page 2 for that action item.

An ordinance to execute a memorandum of understanding with the Maryville R-II School District for a school resource officer program was accepted. This assigns a Maryville Police officer as SRO for the duration of the school year, and extends the memorandum to June 30, 2025. Seventy-five percent of the SRO salary and benefits are reimbursed by Maryville R-II. The current SRO is Ian Meyers, who is also a certified DARE instructor.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report. He thanked his staff for their hard work in putting together the budget for the city. McDanel says he will have a longer report for next month as several projects are reaching the RFP stages.